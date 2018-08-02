Foreign investors set new record disposing of Russian bonds

Russia's Finance Ministry conducted auctions for the sale of ruble bonds totalling 35 billion rubles. Representatives for the ministry said that the situation on the market was favourable. This is evidenced by the high demand for the auctioned federal bonds, officials said.

Source: Fotodom.ru

However, foreign investors have been leaving the Russian market lately. In only one month, they have sold their bonds for a total of more than 100 billion rubles. Never before have foreign investors disposed of ruble bonds so quickly - not even in April, when the USA imposed another package of sanctions on Russia.

The current state of affairs on the international market seems interesting. The interest in the US dollar has declined considerably, but the interest in energy carriers has increased. The Russian ruble lacks stability: it still gets outplayed by both the dollar and the euro.