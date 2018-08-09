World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

New US sanctions shatter Russian financial market, depreciate ruble

Business » Finance

In the morning of August 9, the Russian ruble depreciated against the dollar and the euro. The dollar gained more than 70 kopecks and rose to 66.25 rubles per one dollar as the trading started. In relation to the European currency, the ruble went down to over 77 rubles per one euro.

New US sanctions shatter Russian financial market, depreciate ruble. 62715.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

The quotations of Russia's major airline, Aeroflot, declined as well. Compared to the closing price on August 8, the company's shares lost more than eight percent in price, dropping below 104 rubles.

The shares of Sberbank and VTB continued losing their value on Thursday, Aug 9. Sberbank's securities fell by more than four percent and dropped to 184.99 rubles per share. VTB shares fell by 5.52 percent to 0.0432 per share. On the London Stock Exchange, Sberbank's global depositary receipts fell by almost eight percent last night; the same happened to VTB shares - they dropped by 4.57 percent.

RTS index fell by 2.83 percent to 1082 points, the Moscow Exchange index declined by 0.80 percent to 2274 points.

Because of the new sanctions, Russian federal OFZ bonds started losing value by themselves as US authorities consider a possibility to prohibit US investors from investing in Russia's national debt.

The fall of the Russian ruble and shares of Russian banks began on Wednesday, August 8, when the news about the new anti-Russian sanctions was unveiled. The new sanctions will make it possible to block accounts and assets of certain Russian banks, including Sberbank, VTB, Vnesheconombank, Promsvyazbank, Gazprombank and Rosselkhozbank.

In the evening of August 8 it also became known that the USA would introduce additional sanctions against Russia on August 22 over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. The new restrictions will affect exports of dual-purpose goods to Russia. If Russia provides no guarantees to the United States that it will not use chemical weapons, Washington may impose more restrictions on Russia, which may ban, inter alia, Aeroflot flights to the United States and denial of bank loans.

Foreign market members continue selling shares of Russian companies and federal loan bonds (OFZ). The ruble has fallen considerably against the dollar and the euro.

During the month following the meeting between Trump and Putin in Helsinki, US senators have submitted five more draft laws to Congress about restrictive measures against Russia. They include sanctions against Nord Stream 2, American IT firms and a bill obliging the US administration to carry out sanctions under the Magnitsky law.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics russian ruble russian economy skripal poisoning sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Politics
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Former USSR
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
News All >
Readers' top
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
US refuses to explain reasons behind new 'draconian' sanctions
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe

Public enemy number one: Artificial Intelligence, the monster which has already undermined our collective existence, the fuel for social terrorism

Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Americas
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands

Japan declared a protest to Russia after reports about the deployment of Russian Su-35C fighter jets on Itirup Island

Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Lyuba Lulko Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor Dmitry Sudakov Aidyn Mehtiyev War in Yemen to explode Persian Gulf and oil market Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time?
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Russian scientists test perpetual nuclear reactor for submarines
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
War in Yemen to explode Persian Gulf and oil market
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.