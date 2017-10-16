Pravda.ru

News » Finance

SWIFT to give Russia large discount from 2018

16.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
SWIFT to give Russia large discount from 2018. 61465.jpeg

From 2018, Russia will receive a discount on the transfer of financial messages in the SWIFT system. The discount of 40 percent will be applicable to almost all Russian users, the Vedomosti reports with reference to SWIFT Director for Central and Eastern Europe Matvey Gering. According to him, the discount will be applicable for the transfer of financial messages between Russian organisations.

SWIFT operations inside Russia, the newspaper said, accounted for 72.5% of all operations of Russian users in the international system as of 2016.

As soon as Russia receives the discount, the cost of each message in the SWIFT system will be fixed. Presently, the price depends on the amount of messages that users send in the system: the more messages they send, the lower the price for one message becomes. According to one of the Russian users, the discount for approximately 97% of SWIFT users in Russia will be more than 40% - the discount for medium and small players will be the largest.

In 2014, the traffic of messages in SWIFT from Russia set a record of more than 94 million messages. The following year, however, the indicator dropped by almost a quarter. Russia agreed the discount in 2016. To be able to receive the discount, Russia undertook to increase the traffic within the SWIFT system by 30 percent compared with 2015.

The international system of financial correspondence Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Communications (SWIFT) brings together more than 10,000 banking and financial institutions in 210 countries of the world and provides the delivery of nearly 1.8 billion financial messages per year. As of 2016, the number of Russian participants in the system made up 436 organisations, including the Central Bank and largest banks of the country.

Pravda.Ru 

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
The body of Natalia Borodina, the woman, who came to the Dominican Republic from the Chelyabinsk region of Russia and was killed in a horrific accident when she hit a road sign while hanging out from...
Russia has something to counter USA's global strike Russia has something to counter USA's global strike

Video

Society

Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
World s most dangerous cities named
World's most dangerous cities named
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Every third Russian needs anti-depressants they can hardly get
Every third Russian needs anti-depressants they can hardly get

Popular photos

World

Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia s Crimea
Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia's Crimea
Erdogan s lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Erdogan's lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Recording of acoustic attack on US diplomats in Havana exposed
Recording of acoustic attack on US diplomats in Havana exposed
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
USA will perish if China turns to European Union

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service