Pravda.ru

News » Finance

Russia to launch plastic money this year

18.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia to launch plastic money this year. 61085.jpeg

Money with special polymer treatment will appear in Russia already this year. The new technology will make bank notes more durable.

The innovation will be used for the new 200-ruble note and a commemorative note to be released for the World Cup 2018, representatives of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation said, adding that the new notes will feel plastic.

Experts point out, though, that such banknotes have a significant disadvantage: they can be disposed of only in fire, which is not friendly to the environment. In addition, the production of such notes will be much more expensive, but they will last up to five times longer than paper money. To crown it all, it will be much more difficult to forge plastic money.

Plastic 200 ruble-notes are said to appear in Russia already this year. The bill will feature a Sevastopol monument to flooded ships and a view of Tauric Chersonesos. The commemorative 100-ruble note dedicated to the World Cup 2018 will go into circulation in the first quarter of 2018.

Plastic money has been in use in Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Vietnam, Maldives, Canada, Papua New Guinea and Romania. Polymer banknotes are partially used in Brazil, Great Britain, Israel, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Singapore and Chile.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The best currency is Russian Ruble
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
On August 17, top military officials of Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in Ankara to expand military cooperation between the countries. The content of this document has not been made public, but...
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
A mysterious object was discovered near the site, where tourists died when trying to cross the Dyatlov Pass
Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT

Video

Society

USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying spasibo
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying 'spasibo'
Russians start drinking less
Russians start drinking less
Tragedy in Madeira: 13 crushed to death by falling tree
Tragedy in Madeira: 13 crushed to death by falling tree

Popular photos

World

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
The monster is already inside America
The monster is already inside America
The war of the worlds: North Korea-USA-China
The war of the worlds: North Korea-USA-China
North Korean missile technologies originate from Ukraine, Russian pranksters find out
North Korean missile technologies originate from Ukraine, Russian pranksters find out
European integration brings more Ukrainian slaves to Europe
European integration brings more Ukrainian slaves to Europe

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service