Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows

20.04.2017 | Source:

Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows. 60328.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

According to Forbes Magazine, Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of the Novatek gas producing company, has topped the annual rating of wealthiest Russian people. Mikhelson has been ranked the richest Russian for the second consecutive year with a fortune of 18.4 billion dollars.

The list of 200 richest Russians also includes Severstal owner Alexei Mordashov with a fortune of 17.5 billion dollars.

Owner of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Factory (NLMK), Vladimir Lisin, comes third with 16,1 billion dollars.

The "admission ticket" to the list of 200 richest Russians in 2017 made up a record $500 million, the magazine wrote. The total fortune of 200 richest Russian business people has increased by 100 billion dollars in one year to 460 billion dollars. The number of dollar billionaires in Russia has increased from 77 to 96.

Who owns half of world funds
 







