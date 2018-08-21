World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus

Business » Finance

According to the "Report on Illicit Finance Relating to the Russian Federation" says that the USA now attaches greater priority to working with jurisdictions operating with large Russian financial flows. It goes about such countries as Cyprus, Latvia and the UK, the report from the US Treasury says.

USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus. 62767.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

The report published on the website of the US Treasury says that bank accounts of Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg were frozen in Cyprus. The accounts were frozen after April 6, 2018, when the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Deripaska, Vekselberg and their companies.

Oleg Deripaska acquired Cypriot passport in March 2018, whereas Viktor Vekselberg owns almost ten percent of the Bank of Cyprus.

Since early 2017, US regulators have put serious pressure on the authorities of Cyprus to resolve the problem of significant amounts of suspicious Russian funds and investments that go through the banking sector of Cyprus.

The report from the US Treasury also says that the sanctions against Deripaska and Vekselberg caused them to incur significant financial losses. In particular, Vekselberg's fortunes shrank by almost $3 billion from an estimated $16.4 billion to $13.5 billion as of July 26, 2018.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics money laundering russian oligarchs sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
News All >
Readers' top
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Popular Commented Readers' choice
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Mysteries
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets

Scientists unveiled a few curious details about the skeletal remains from the black sarcophagus that was found in Alexandria, Egypt

Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oleg Artyukov Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.