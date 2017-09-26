Euro declines after Merkel's victory

The euro has declined after first reports of the results of the parliamentary elections in Germany, in which Angela Merkel has kept her position of the chancellor for the fourth term, whereas nationalists have won their seats in the Bundestag.

On Monday, the euro has declined against most currencies of the world, including the US dollar, reports Interfax.

On Monday, the euro cost $1,1921 vs. $1,1951 after the North American session on September 22. The dollar exchange rate against the Japanese national currency climbed by 0.2% to 112.22 yen. The value of the euro paired with the yen is stable - 133.82 yen. Coupled with the pound sterling, the euro lost 0.5%, the Canadian dollar - 0.3%.

The CDU/CSU bloc has won the elections to the Bundestag, having scored 33% of the vote. However, according to preliminary estimates, CDU/CSU MPs will take 246 out of 709 seats, having thus lost 65 seats in comparison with the previous elections.

