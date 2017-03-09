Pravda.ru

News » Health

Human face reflects up to eight internal diseases

09.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Human face reflects up to eight internal diseases. 59925.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

US scientists claim that health problems are first of all reflected on the face of a person. In most cases, this happens due to the shortage of vitamins in the body. 

Acne is the first sign of possible diseases. With people over 20 years of age, pimples may designate problems with liver and digestion. Another sign of digestive problems is wrinkles on the forehead.

Deficiency of vitamin C leads to bleeding gums, especially in those who practice a sedentary lifestyle. Dry hair may indicate the lack of vitamin B7, edema of the face - iodine deficiency, pale skin - lack of vitamin B12.

It was earlier reported that coffee lovers usually have strong health. Coffee protects from diabetes and reduces the likelihood of developing certain diseases of the cardiovascular system. Scientists also established that coffee addicts die from flu at a smaller extent. To crown it all, the percentage of suicides among coffee lovers is smaller. 

Those who start their day with a cup of coffee activate protective systems of their body, even if it is decaffeinated coffee, scientists also said.  

Pravda.Ru  

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


GM food threatens Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
New details have emerged about the Malaysian passenger airliner that disappeared in 2014. The private investigation was conducted by volunteer investigator André Milne
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service