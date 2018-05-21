World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US

History, traditions

Russia, when signing documents for the sale of Alaska to the United States, was realizing her objective benefit, deputy director of the Historical and Documentary Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Doctor of Historical Sciences Artyom Rudnitsky said.


Alaska and Hawaii to pull out from USA

According to him, the deal between Russia and the United States on selling Alaska was fair and aligning with international norms of that time.

Rudnitsky noted during the Russian-American international conference "Dialogue of Fort Ross - Meeting in Russia" that the sale of Alaska by Russia was due to several reasons, including the fact that the colony was unprofitable. There were objective difficulties in protecting it in the event of an attack, he added.

At the same time, Russia expected to make $5 million from the sale, but managed to obtain more $7 million in the end, which was considered a great achievement for that historical period.

Moreover, the Alaska deal became an expression of relations between Russia and the United States. Strengthening relations with the US was important for the Russian Empire, which was in international isolation after the lost Crimean War.

"Do you think Russia would concede part of its territory to a country that was aggressive and hostile agains it? They treated the Americans well back then and believed that this would in no way infringe upon Russia's interests," concluded Rudnitsky.

Also read: If US wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russi wants Alaska back

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics Alaska crimean bridge russian empire
