Holy Sepulchre faces destruction

AP Photo

The Empty tomb of Jesus Christ at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem may face destruction because of frail foundation. Such a conclusion was drawn by experts of the National Technical University of Athens.

They assert that repair work could save the Tomb. Six million euros are required though. According to them, renovation will take nine months.

The case is that there are a lot of passageways inside the foundation, these are tunnels and canals. They have been found in course of restoration. Thus, the foundation stones will have to be covered with cement. And water disposal systems should be installed.

As Pravda.Ru reported, identity of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was approved by archeologists.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru