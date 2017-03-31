Pravda.ru

News » History, traditions

Most ancient Athos monastery may be destroyed

31.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Most ancient Athos monastery may be destroyed. Athos
REX Photo

A deplorable statement has been made by hegumen of the Orthodox Docheiariou monastery on the Holy Mount Athos. The highest cathedral of the state may face destruction in case of an earthquake, which happen there quite often. The case is about Archistrategos Cathedral.

As Archimandrite Gregorius (Zumis) revealed, the cathedral has fallen into the state of desolation after Greece left Athos to the mercy of fate. The authorities have not undertaken any measures to restore monuments so far. Centre for Maintenance of the Athos Heritage which was been established by the state, has been left without funding.

According to the hegumen, monks of the monastery have been struggling for adoption of a plan on restoration of the Cathedral for as long as 28 years. But it has not been adopted still. And it is impossible to restore a huge Cathedral by themselves, for charity only.

The Docheiariou monastery is one of the most ancient Athonite monasteries. It was dated at the X century. Now 40 monks live there. The Archistrategos Cathedral is famous for its unique frescoes. It is considered that the most complete cycle of frescoes on the Holy Mount Athos is gathered here.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

 


Battles for ancient Christian village in Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
In Ukraine there is a high risk of a disaster which would resemble that at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The case is that nuclear branch of the country is in a dangerous state.
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Commander of NATO's Armed Forces in Europe, US General Curtis Scaparrotti gave a high assessment to Russia's new military equipment. Caliber systems, for example, can be ground-, air- and sea-based...
Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar

Video

Society

Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia

Popular photos

World

Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service