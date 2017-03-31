Most ancient Athos monastery may be destroyed

REX Photo

A deplorable statement has been made by hegumen of the Orthodox Docheiariou monastery on the Holy Mount Athos. The highest cathedral of the state may face destruction in case of an earthquake, which happen there quite often. The case is about Archistrategos Cathedral.

As Archimandrite Gregorius (Zumis) revealed, the cathedral has fallen into the state of desolation after Greece left Athos to the mercy of fate. The authorities have not undertaken any measures to restore monuments so far. Centre for Maintenance of the Athos Heritage which was been established by the state, has been left without funding.

According to the hegumen, monks of the monastery have been struggling for adoption of a plan on restoration of the Cathedral for as long as 28 years. But it has not been adopted still. And it is impossible to restore a huge Cathedral by themselves, for charity only.

The Docheiariou monastery is one of the most ancient Athonite monasteries. It was dated at the X century. Now 40 monks live there. The Archistrategos Cathedral is famous for its unique frescoes. It is considered that the most complete cycle of frescoes on the Holy Mount Athos is gathered here.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru