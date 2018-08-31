World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Iconic monument to be removed from Moscow's Red Square

History, traditions

The State Historical Museum and the Russian Historical Society announced the all-Russian campaign to raise funds to restore the monument to Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky. The iconic monument, commonly known as Monument to Minin and Pozharsky, stands in front of the St. Bazil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square.

Iconic monument to be removed from Moscow's Red Square. 62816.jpeg

The monument was the first sculptural piece that was erected in Moscow on Red Square 200 years ago in honour of the victory of the Russian militia over foreign interventionists in 1612.

On February 20, 1818 in a solemn atmosphere, Emperor Alexander I and members of the imperial family unveiled the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square. In the summer of 1931, the monument became a hindrance to demonstrations and parades, so it was moved from its historical site, from opposite the Upper trading rows, to the facade of the Intercession Cathedral. During this movement, the structure of the monument was damaged.

In late 2016, the maintenance of the monument was delivered to the State Historical Museum. Experts examined the monument and came to conclusion that it required serious restoration is required. The works were preliminary evaluated at 46 million rubles.

Within a year, the sculptural group will be dismantled from the pedestal on Red Square to be  transported to workshops, where the sculptures and the bas-reliefs of the monument will be restored.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Moscow Red Square russian empire Russian history
Comments
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
New data on mysterious dark matter
Economics
Putin loses everything he has
Anomalous phenomena
Revolutionary Optimism, Western Nihilism, by Andre Vltchek, A Review
News All >
Readers' top
Putin loses everything he has
USA and Russia exchange ultimatums on Syria
Revolutionary Optimism, Western Nihilism, by Andre Vltchek, A Review
Joseph Kobzon, the main voice of the USSR, dies
New data on mysterious dark matter
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?

Washington hopes that Moscow will sacrifice Tehran to single-handedly govern the post-war Syria. Putin has an excellent opportunity to take control of Ukraine and get rid of sanctions

Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?
Putin loses everything he has
Economics
Putin loses everything he has
Americas
Revolution in the USA: A monkey with a grenade is going bananas
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA and Russia exchange ultimatums on Syria
Economics
Putin loses everything he has

It appears that Putin may eventually lose control of the patriotic idea - the only idea that still helps him stay in his office

Putin loses everything he has
Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?
Americas
Revolution in the USA: A monkey with a grenade is going bananas
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA and Russia exchange ultimatums on Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?

Washington hopes that Moscow will sacrifice Tehran to single-handedly govern the post-war Syria. Putin has an excellent opportunity to take control of Ukraine and get rid of sanctions

Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?
Putin loses everything he has
Economics
Putin loses everything he has
News from the Kremlin
Those who fire older employees should be jailed - Putin
Economics
Russia's Army-2018 Military Forum: New weapons, new horizons, new records
Contributor submission New data on mysterious dark matter Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Putin loses everything he has Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Pedophilia in Russia: We won't tell mom Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?
USA and Russia exchange ultimatums on Syria
Putin loses everything he has
Putin loses everything he has
Putin loses everything he has
Putin to give up on Iran in exchange for Ukraine and lifting of sanctions?
Putin loses everything he has
New data on mysterious dark matter
Putin loses everything he has
New data on mysterious dark matter
Putin loses everything he has
USA gets ready for another missile attack on Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
Putin loses everything he has
Putin loses everything he has
USA and Russia exchange ultimatums on Syria
Putin loses everything he has
Putin loses everything he has
Putin about the pension reform in Russia: In detail
USA gets ready for another missile attack on Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
USA gets ready for another missile attack on Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
USA gets ready for another missile attack on Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.