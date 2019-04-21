World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka: Explosions in hotels and churches kill at least 160

In Colombo, at least 40 were killed as a result of a series of explosions that took place in several cities of Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. In Katuvapitya in Katana - 93 were killed, in Battikaloa - 27 victims. The explosions occurred at hotels and Catholic churches of the republic, when local residents were celebrating Catholic Easter.


At least 160 people were killed as a result of six explosions that took place at hotels and Catholic churches in Sri Lanka on April 21, local website News First reports.

During the bombings in capital city Colombo, where explosive devices detonated in three hotels and in one church, 40 people were killed, another 295 were injured.

In Katana, according to local police, an explosion in a church killed 93 people. As many as 27 were killed in an explosion in a church of Battikaloa.

