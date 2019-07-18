World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes print

Three nuclear units of four have been disconnected at the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Tver Region in Central Russia.

Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down. 63676.jpeg

"Due to the disconnection of one of current transformers on the 750-kilovolt open switchgear, the electric power line was disconnected. As a result, the first, the second and the fourth nuclear units of the Kalinin NPP were shut down," a source at Russia's EMERCOM said.

Originally, it was reported that only two of the four nuclear power units were disconnected. The public information center of the NPP said that the radiation background was normal. No damage was caused to the equipment at the station.

Earlier, news agencies reported that nuclear power units N1 and N2 at the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant were shut down automatically due to a short circuit. EMERCOM later confirmed the information.

Representatives of the Kalinin NPP also said that the nuclear units were to be switched on before July 19, after specialists find out the reasons of the incident.

The Duty Dispatch Service of the town of Udomlya said that the fourth power unit was disconnected due to the rupture of the condenser seal of turbine No. 2.

The Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant, built in 1984, is located in the north of the Tver region, 125 km from the city of Tver, on the southern side of Lake Udomlya. The NPP is 33 km far from Moscow and 400 km far from St. Petersburg. The station, which consists of four power units, provides electricity to Tver, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Vladimir, Cherepovets. the station also transits high voltage electricity.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Columnists
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
News All >
Last materials
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
US has three options to subdue Iran
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Woman dies during facial massage at Moscow clinic
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology

In 2016, Iran bought four divisions of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Each division includes 12 launchers

Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology

In 2016, Iran bought four divisions of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Each division includes 12 launchers

Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
US has three options to subdue Iran
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Politics
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Politics
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call

One phone call that EU leaders can make to Kiev may help resolve the crisis in the Donbass

Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Columnists
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Dmitry Sudakov The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled Dmitry Sudakov Vadim Gorshenin Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends Vadim Gorshenin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Let's launch the Half the Planet movement Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Russia: New Super-Weapon Exceeding the Best in the West
Russian planes carrying S-400 Triumf missile system land in Turkey
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Who can win World War Three if it can be won at all?
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.