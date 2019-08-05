World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Major explosions rips through military unit in Krasnoyarsk region

A fire broke out on the territory of a military unit in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia. Explosions started sounding one after another soon afterwards. Reportedly, the fire occurred at an artillery warehouse. People living in the town of Achinsk, which is located ten kilometers from the military unit, started evacuating.


Military warehouse explosions in Russia

A military man was killed in the explosions that ripped through the artillery warehouse in the village of Kamenka, the Krasnoyarsk region. Afterwards, it was said that seven people, including one child and two military men, were hurt.

The administration of the town Achinsk decided to evacuate residents due to ongoing explosions at the military warehouse. Some time later, explosions became more frequent. The town has been officially evacuated. Local residents were advised to travel for at least 20 kilometers far from the city. People evacuate in a rush, having created traffic jams that the town has never seen before.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu sent his deputy Dmitry Bulgakov and a group of specialists to the site of the incident. Reportedly, there are about 40,000 125-mm and 152-mm caliber shells at the burning military warehouse.

