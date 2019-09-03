Two passenger aircraft collide at Moscow airport

Two planes collided on the runway at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. The accident occurred during the movement of a Royal Flight airliner as an aircraft tug was towing it at low speed. When passing by an Aeroflot aircraft, which was readying for takeoff to fly to Beijing, the two aircraft touched wings.



The Royal Flight plane was empty, and passengers flying the Aeroflot flight to Beijing were immediately evacuated. All those on board the plane were brought back to the airport building. The passengers will board another flight. No one was hurt during the accident.

The two aircraft touched wings tangentially; airport technicians have already examined them.