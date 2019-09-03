World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Sukhoi Su-25 crashes during training flight in Russia

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes print

A two-seated Su-25UB attack aircraft crashed in Russia's North Caucasus. Two pilots of the crashed aircraft ejected. A rescue helicopter was sent to search for the pilots.

According to most recent reports, the pilots of the crashed attack aircraft have been found. Nothing has been reported yet about their condition.

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Su-25UB crashed in a deserted area during a training flight; there was no destruction on the ground. The plane was performing the  flight without any weapons on board.

Su-25UB is a combat training version of the Su-25 "Grach" attack aircraft designed to destroy small-sized mobile and stationary ground targets, as well as low-speed air targets.

Topics sukhoi plane crash attack aircraft
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Another US Great Recession Coming?
Columnists
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Asia
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
News All >
Last materials
Two passenger aircraft collide at Moscow airport
Another US Great Recession Coming?
Man sentenced to 5 years for tweeting death threats against children
Russian Mi-38 helicopter shows better results with US engines
British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress

Russia's Air Force One - the airplane flown by President Vladimir Putin - is the Ilyushin Il-96-300. This is a long-range passenger aircraft that can fly without landing for as long as 13,000 km

Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Columnists
So you think you want to save the world
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems

Russia can indeed learn something both from Americans and from the USA as a state. Perhaps we could start from the grass root level

People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
Europe
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Former USSR
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag

Stas Bokoev, a hostage, who survived the terrorist attack in Beslan when he was 14 years old, said that he woke up in a bag for dead bodies after the storm of the building

Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Columnists
So you think you want to save the world
Contributor submission Another US Great Recession Coming? Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko People in Russia and USA have similar problems Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Nuclear accident mystery: Burevestnik missile could explode under the water Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Creating Peace in Kashmir
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
Russian Mi-38 helicopter shows better results with US engines
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
Ukraine forces Russia to lose goodwill spirit in releasing Ukrainian sailors
Russian Northern Fleet discovers five islands in the Arctic
Russian soldier who served in Syria blows up military unit
Russian soldier who served in Syria blows up military unit
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.