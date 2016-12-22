Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium

AP Photo

Yves Chandelon, Chief Auditor of the NATO, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes. As it is reported, the official most probably committed a suicide. However, his family strenuously rejects this version.

The body was detected 140km away off his work and 100km away off the city of Lens, where he lived.

Three units of weapons were registered in the name of the 60-y.o. killed official. However, an unregistered one was found near the body.

Chandelon was dealing in particular with issues on countering terrorism funding. According to the media, he was talking recently about strange phone calls he received. The investigation is being continued.

As Pravda.Ru reported, NATO's budgets have been growing lately. The latest increase was by 26bln dollars up to 918bln dollars. And the US media wonders what for NATO needs this.

