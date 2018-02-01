NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence

On January 30, two NATO warships entered the Black Sea. The ships are said to be part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2: Duncan missile destroyer (Project 45) of the Royal Navy and Gaziantep frigate of the Turkish Navy.



Moscow not to let NATO seize Black Sea

It should be noted that the Duncan destroyer and the Gaziantep frigate have reserve places for Mk.41 vertical take-off missile launchers. These are unified installations that can be used to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles.

It is also necessary to take into account the growing activity of US aerial reconnaissance. Several days ago, officials with the US Department of Defence accused a Russian pilot of a dangerous, as they believe, manoeuvre, when the pilot approached a reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force.

A Russian Su-27 approached EP-3 Aries reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force in neutral airspace over the Black Sea. The Russian fighter jet manoeuvred at close range in various positions, being "five feet" (1.5 m) from the right wing of the EP-3. Such manoeuvres are unsafe, officials with the 6th US Fleet said. The Pentagon was so impressed with the manoeuvre it has published five videos of the incident. Russian military officials claimed that the situation was not dangerous at all, but the Russian aircraft was accompanying a foreign jet to prevent any violation of Russian airspace.

