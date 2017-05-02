Pravda.ru

Chinese city prepares for nuclear war

The authorities of the Chinese city of Dandong, located on the border with North Korea (DPRK) were ordered to urgently find translators from the Korean language, the Daily Star reports.

The city of Dandong is of great importance for the economy of North Korea: it serves as an import and export hub between China and North Korea.

According to the newspaper, the orders about the recruitment of translators were made against the backdrop of reports about China's activities to prepare for a nuclear war.

The authorities of the city were said to hire Korean-Chinese translators to work in various agencies, such as border control bodies, public security departments and trade offices.

North Korean officials commented on the manoeuvres of American bombers in South Korea as part of Air Force exercises.

"This reckless military provocation is pushing the situation on the Korean peninsula towards a nuclear war," a statement from the North Korean news agency said. Pyongyang officials noted that  US aircraft conducted exercises to drop bombs on most important facilities of the DPRK, while US President Donald Trump and other American warmongers were calling for a preemptive strike on North Korea.

Donald Trump humiliates Xi Jinping
 

