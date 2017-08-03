Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?

03.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?. 60970.jpeg
AP photo

The authorities of the United States of America urged US citizens residing in the DPRK (North Korea) to return to their homeland before September 1.

"US citizens wishing to travel to North Korea would have to obtain a special validation for their passports, which would only be granted in limited circumstances," the US State Department said in a statement.

For the time being, it is only journalists and employees of humanitarian organizations that can enter the territory of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea holding US passports.

As soon as the travel ban statement was made public, a number of experts suggested that Washington was going to strike North Korea after September 1, given that the two sides have exchanged a number of bellicose statements before.

On July 28, Pyongyang launched another intercontinental ballistic missile Hwaseon-14. The flight range of the missile made up 998 km, while the maximum altitude was almost 3725 km. The missile fell into the Sea of ​​Japan in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, 150 kilometers to the west off the small island of Okushiri, (Hokkaido).

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump ready to nuke North Korea
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
The authorities of the United States of America urged US citizens residing in the DPRK (North Korea) to return to their homeland before September 1
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
In the USA, pilots are not allowed to watch videos of Su-35 demonstration flights at MAKS-2017 international air show
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video

Video

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video

Popular photos

World

Russia and Armenia create unified army
Russia and Armenia create unified army
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia to punish Poland for decommunization
Russia to punish Poland for decommunization

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service