World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Russia conducted a massive attack with the use of high precision weapons on the area, from where terrorists launched a MANPAD missile that shot down the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on Saturday night, February 3. According to Russian military officials, more than 30 Jabhat an-Nusra terrorists (the terrorist organisation is banned in Russia) were killed as a result of the retaliatory strike.

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot. 61926.jpeg

Russia used Caliber cruise missiles to strike militants in Idlib, Syria. Meanwhile, it was said that it was Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) that claimed responsibility for the attack on the Russian Su-25.

The Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force was shot down on Saturday evening while flying around the de-escalation zone of Idlib in Syria. The pilot had time to report his ejection in a terrorist-controlled area. However, the pilot was killed on the ground during a battle with the terrorists.

Also read: Will the West dare to shoot down a Russian warplane over Syria?

According to the Russian military department, the plane was shot down from a shoulder-carried anti-aircraft missile system. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, together with the Turkish side responsible for the de-escalation zone of Idlib, are taking measures to retrieve the pilot's body to the Russian airbase in Syria.

First deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz Klintsevich, said that Russia would take adequate measures in return to the attack on the Russian warplane. "I would like to say to all those involved in the operation [the attack on the Russian airplane] that Russia is not a toothless tiger - she is very strong, she knows how to growl and has big fangs," the representative of the Federation Council said.

Klintsevich, as well as other high-ranking Russian officials, believe that the Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries. A MANPAD can indeed shoot down a Su-25, if the aircraft flies at an altitude of 5,000 meters above the ground or lower.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Su-25: The Flying Tank
Topics Syria russian air force russian fighter jets russian forces in Syria
Topical Analytics
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
History, traditions
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Readers' top
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
USA’s missile defense system test fails
Poland bans Ukrainian nationalism, Ukraine calls it backstab
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore

"If for American pilots the realization of this fact causes depressions and phobias, we recommend the US should exclude such flights," Russian officials said

Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
History, traditions
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Americas
USA’s missile defense system test fails
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya

A Libyan civilian has announced that he is taking NATO to the European Court of Human Rights over the targeting of his home and massacre of his family in 2011.

NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Politics
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
History, traditions
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya

A Libyan civilian has announced that he is taking NATO to the European Court of Human Rights over the targeting of his home and massacre of his family in 2011.

NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Politics
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Americas
USA’s missile defense system test fails
Costantino Ceoldo Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not? Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
A Just World Order - Some Reflections
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed