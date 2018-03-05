World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US starts sending RQ-4B drones to Russia regularly

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

RQ-4B, the strategic unmanned aerial vehicle of the US Air Force, was again spotted near the line of demarcation in the Donbass.

US starts sending RQ-4B drones to Russia regularly. 62093.jpeg

The monitoring data received from Western resources said that the American spy plane with onboard number 10-2043 took off from Sigonella airbase on Italy's Sicily Island and was flying along the line of demarcation of Ukraine with the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Luhansk at an altitude of 16,000 meters.

In 2018, the aircraft was repeatedly used for reconnaissance purposes near the territory of the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Luhansk, as well as near the Black Sea coast of Russia, including in the vicinity of the Crimean Peninsula and the Krasnodar region.

Earlier, the heavy drone RQ-4B Global Hawk was seen cruising along the south-west and the south coast of the Crimea and the coast of the Krasnodar region up to Sochi, as well as near the borders of the Leningrad and Pskov regions.

Donbass shows its teeth to Kiev junta
Topics crimea luhansk donbass donetsk spy plane Krasnodar us Air Force war in Donbass
