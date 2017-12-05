World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK (North Korea) said that "Vigilant Ace" military exercises of the United States and South Korea come as a provocation that may trigger a war. The deployment of US aircraft carriers with ballistic missiles near the Korean Peninsula shows "who is a real fanatic of a nuclear war," Rodong Sinmun reports.


USA gets ready for nuclear war?

The North Korean department called the United States "a nuclear demon that destroys peace both in the whole world and on the Korean Peninsula" and claims that peace in the world now depends only on the DPRK, which balances USA's forces.

"If the nuclear war strangles the Korean Peninsula and the whole world, it is only the United States that should be held accountable for it," the statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the DPRK said.

Earlier, US analysts said that DPRK's Hwason-15 missiles can indeed reach any point in the United States.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

