US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea

Two American B-1B bombers flew over the South China Sea, officials with the command of the US Air Force said. The water area of the South China Sea still remains a disputed territory.

As the officials noted, the flight was carried out to prove the openness of the region for the international use of its airspace. China's reaction to the maneuver is unclear yet. However, Chinese officials earlier accused the States of violating China's sovereignty after a US destroyer entered the South China Sea.

In early June, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced a possibility for tensions to arise between the USA and China. The friction between the USA and China may thus lead to a conflict. Against the backdrop of the extremely tense situation in the world, such statements cannot but raise serious concerns.

Pravda.Ru

