Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea

07.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea. 60795.jpeg

Two American B-1B bombers flew over the South China Sea, officials with the command of the US Air Force said. The water area of the South China Sea still remains a disputed territory.

As the officials noted, the flight was carried out to prove the openness of the region for the international use of its airspace. China's reaction to the maneuver is unclear yet. However, Chinese officials earlier accused the States of violating China's sovereignty after a US destroyer entered the South China Sea.

In early June, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced a possibility for tensions to arise between the USA and China. The friction between the USA and China may thus lead to a conflict. Against the backdrop of the extremely tense situation in the world, such statements cannot but raise serious concerns.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA provoking conflict with China?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege."
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
The leaders of Russia and China are expected to sign a package of agreements totalling over $10 billion. In a recent opinion poll, as many as 41 percent of Russians said that China was Russia's prime...
Gorbachev names reason behind crisis in US-Russian relations Gorbachev names reason behind crisis in US-Russian relations

Video

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail

Popular photos

World

Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Trump s Western Civilization : The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA s nuclear war threat
North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA's nuclear war threat
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Ukrainian warriors promise to conquer the Kremlin to destroy it
Ukrainian warriors promise to conquer the Kremlin to destroy it

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service