Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly

09.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly. 59756.jpeg
AP photo

Three Turkish military men were killed and eleven others were injured as a result of the unintended attack conducted by Russian Air Force in the area of Al-Bab, Syria.

According to representatives of the Turkish General Staff, Russian warplanes incidentally struck the building, where Turkish servicemen were staying as part of the Shield of the Euphrates Operation.

Moscow and Ankara will conduct joint investigation into the incident.

Russian President Putin has already expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan over the phone, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has also informed President Vladimir Putin of the measures that will be taken as a result of the inadvertent  attack of the Russian Air Force on the Turkish military.

According to Peskov, the chiefs of general staffs of Russia and Turkey held a telephone conversation on Thursday 9. During the conversation, Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation also expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart in connection with the tragic incident. The military officials agreed to urgently improve mechanisms to coordinate their joint actions to combat terrorists in Syria, Peskov added.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Russia successfully implements a "new Mediterranean policy," the basis of which was laid in the return of the Crimea to the Russian Federation
The USA will collapse in eight years The USA will collapse in eight years

Video

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything

Popular photos

World

Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
The point of NATO s existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service