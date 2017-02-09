Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly

AP photo

Three Turkish military men were killed and eleven others were injured as a result of the unintended attack conducted by Russian Air Force in the area of Al-Bab, Syria.

According to representatives of the Turkish General Staff, Russian warplanes incidentally struck the building, where Turkish servicemen were staying as part of the Shield of the Euphrates Operation.

Moscow and Ankara will conduct joint investigation into the incident.

Russian President Putin has already expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan over the phone, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has also informed President Vladimir Putin of the measures that will be taken as a result of the inadvertent attack of the Russian Air Force on the Turkish military.

According to Peskov, the chiefs of general staffs of Russia and Turkey held a telephone conversation on Thursday 9. During the conversation, Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation also expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart in connection with the tragic incident. The military officials agreed to urgently improve mechanisms to coordinate their joint actions to combat terrorists in Syria, Peskov added.

