Russia urges EU to pay for restoration of Syria

Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov appealed to Brussels to provide Syria with humanitarian aid.

"The EU wants to see a political transition first, but this is the time when people suffer, so we believe that the time has come to go beyond the scope of humanitarian aid to something more substantial," the official said.

The diplomat expressed a hope that Brussels would take effort to rebuild Syria. "We will coordinate efforts with other possible players. The Iranians may say that they contribute a certain amount to restore Syria, but what will Britain say, what will the EU say?" Chizhov added.

