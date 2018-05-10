World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

The Israeli military have struck missile blows on the positions of Iranian troops in Syria. According to  Haaretz, some of the missiles struck deep into the Syrian territory. Earlier, representatives of the Israeli army reported about the launch of 20 missiles from the Syrian territory on those positions.

Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks. 62458.jpeg

As a result of the Israeli missile attack, several people were injured among the Syrians and the Iranians. Israel attacked the missile launchers that were supposedly involved in the attacks of Israeli positions and ammunition depots.

Israeli officials said that the air force of the country did not suffer any losses during the attack, and all Israeli aircraft returned to the airfields. Israel also notified Russia of the attack in advance.

One radar station was destroyed in the attack. Syria's SANA news agency said that Syrian air defences successfully reacted to Israel's attack, although several Israeli missiles reached their targets.

Israel also targeted military facilities and radar stations in the Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Homs.

Representatives of the Israeli army said that the Israeli Air Force was attacking the Iranian positions in Syria, and any attempt that Syria would take to respond to those actions would come across a tough reaction on the part of Israel.

On May 10, representatives of the Israeli army said that the positions of its army on Golan Hiehgts were attacked. The military of the Jewish state accused Iran's Al-Quds forces of the attack (the forces are deployed on the territory of Syria). Thus, Israel views the shelling of Iranian positions in Syria as an act of self-defence.

Experts note that Israel's most recent attack on Syria was the most massive one since the signing of the Agreement on the separation of troops of the two countries in 1974.

It is worthy of note that Iran accuses Saudi Arabia, with which Tehran has no diplomatic relations either, of "supporting the Zionist regime and terrorism."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics iran syria Israel middle east israeli army golan heights israeli air force war in the middle east
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Politics
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Readers' top
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
A message from Iran
Putin Forever
The Answer to Duplicity
News All >
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
USA wants China to become backward, third world state again
US installs laser guns on its warships
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Asia
A message from Iran
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges

Russia has become a superpower in military terms. Putin made Russia become larger as a result of the Crimean referendum. Yet, there were certain failures in Putin's presidency as well - for example, economic stagnation

Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
Asia
A message from Iran
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The Answer to Duplicity
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Contributor submission The Immorality of Neoliberalism Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo When capitalism finds out it gives free meals Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
A message from Iran
A message from Iran
Russia has become the only defender of Christian values
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
The Answer to Duplicity
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
The Answer to Duplicity
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Russia's combat laser weapons declassified
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed