Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Yemen launches ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia

10.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Yemen launches ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia. 61435.jpeg

Yemeni military men  launched a ballistic missile in the direction of Saudi Arabia. Reportedly, it was a medium-range Kahir-2 missile.

The missile fell in the area of Jizan in the south-west of the country, Press TV reported without giving any further details of the incident.

On August 23, Saudi coalition aircraft struck a hotel in Arhab to the north of the capital of Yemen - Sana'a. More than 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in the airstrike.

In early January, eight civilians were killed when aircraft of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, attacked a school in the east of Sana'a. At least 15 people were injured and eight civilians were killed.

The armed conflict in Yemen started in August of 2014 between Houthi insurgents from the Shiite movement of Ansar Alla, a part of the army loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and government troops and the militia loyal to President Abd Rabbou Mansour Hadi.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
After WWII, the Americans have invaded many countries, changed many regimes, and interfered in internal affairs of other countries. Now they can see a small and seemingly defenceless country building...
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
The West can't change the course of war in Syria. They have to come up with a new hotspot, where they can harm Russia. It makes no sense for the West to make a greater problem out of Syria, it's...
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria

Video

Society

White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
Older persons key players in global development agenda
Older persons key players in global development agenda
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Catalonia: Europe s Crimea
Catalonia: Europe's Crimea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service