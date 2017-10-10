Yemen launches ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia

Yemeni military men launched a ballistic missile in the direction of Saudi Arabia. Reportedly, it was a medium-range Kahir-2 missile.

The missile fell in the area of Jizan in the south-west of the country, Press TV reported without giving any further details of the incident.

On August 23, Saudi coalition aircraft struck a hotel in Arhab to the north of the capital of Yemen - Sana'a. More than 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in the airstrike.

In early January, eight civilians were killed when aircraft of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, attacked a school in the east of Sana'a. At least 15 people were injured and eight civilians were killed.

The armed conflict in Yemen started in August of 2014 between Houthi insurgents from the Shiite movement of Ansar Alla, a part of the army loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and government troops and the militia loyal to President Abd Rabbou Mansour Hadi.

