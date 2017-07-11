Man opens fire at Moscow office

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

A former commander of a platoon of the Special Purpose Center of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate opened fire at a Moscow office.

The incident happened in the children's shopping center "Luchik" on Altufevskoe Highway. The man, Anatoly Solomakhin, armed with a Makarov pistol, shot his concubine in the head before killing himself

The woman died of the injury. The reason of the conflict has not been named yet.

