US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?

The American press unveiled a video of the drone attack of the US-led international coalition in northern Syria.


According to Twitter user GerardScw, Russian military men from PMC Wagner were killed on February 7 in the area of the village of Hsham, in the province of Deir ez-Zor. The killed Russians took part in a mission conducted by a Russian private military company. Circumstances of the conflict have not been established so far.

According to various reports, including in social media, from 200 to 600 PMC Wagner men could be killed in the attack. It was also said that the conflict sparked after local businessmen attempted to seize oil and gas fields controlled by US allies.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin could only account for servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces who take part in military operations in support of the Syrian army. "We have no data about other Russians that may stay in Syria, I recommend addressing the defence department," Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, it was reported that activist of The Other Russia party, Kirill Ananyev was killed as a result of the US-led attack in the north of Syria, RIA Novosti said with reference to coordinator of the party, Alexander Averin. He added that Ananyev had fought as a volunteer in the Donbass before he left for Syria. Officially, he was not a serviceman. Kirill Ananyev was survived by his wife and children.

