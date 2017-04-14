Japan ratifies agreement to supply weapons and ammo to warring states

Japan has ratified the supplies and cross-service agreement that will enable the country to supply weapons to the armies of several countries, including the United States and Britain, Kyodo news agency said.

Until recently, Japan could supply weapons only to combat-free areas. Now the country has obtained the right to supply weapons and ammo to its allies in war zone.

Earlier, Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada pointed out the importance of the USA's deterrent factor and set out a hope that the efforts of the United States of America would bring a result.

Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defence magazine, earlier told Pravda.Ru that there was a probability for the DPRK to strike Japan and South Korea. Yet, if North Korea launches missiles on Japan, the Americans and the Japanese will be able to intercept them.

