WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning

14.04.2017 | Source:

AP photo

North Korea is expecting the USA to strike its territory. Against the backdrop of mounting tensions between the countries, North Korean authorities have made a list of targets that the country would strike should the USA attack the hermit kingdom first.

Thus, if the United States strikes a preemptive blow on North Korea, the latter will attack US bases in Osana, Kunsan and Pyeongtaek, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul. The latter will be "turned into ashes in minutes," representatives of the North Korean government said. US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson also appears on the list of the targets, representatives of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said. The DPRK made it clear to everyone that the country will show adequate response to any provocations.

NBC News television channel has recently reported that the United States was ready to strike a preemptive blow on North Korea's military facilities. This may happen in the event Pyongyang conducts a regular nuclear test. Reportedly, Pyongyang intends to conduct another nuclear test during the weekend of April 15-16.

