Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors

14.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors. 61039.jpeg
AP photo

North Korea's ambassadors to China and Russia, as well as the permanent representative of the DPRK to the United Nations, have returned to their homeland. The North Korean authorities have called off their representatives from other countries for consultations.

According to Yonhap news agency, the authorities of the DPRK were forced to make such a move  amid growing pressure from the world community.

The situation around North Korea continues to heat up. A former DPRK official said that the imposition of sanctions by the UN Security Council will lead to massive unemployment and a shortage of food products in the hermit kingdom. According to the expert, North Korea will lose about 1.7 billion dollars.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on реу Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US and South Korean drills: DPRK ready to reply with nuclear strike
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Society

Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Putin s torso drives the West crazy
Putin's torso drives the West crazy
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: Happy to help, bro
Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: 'Happy to help, bro'

Popular photos

World

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Trump s Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
Trump's Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea
Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow
Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service