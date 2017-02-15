Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas

15.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas. 59794.jpeg
AP photo

An official representative of the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Luhansk, Andrei Marochko, reported the arrival of foreign mercenaries in the area of ​​Ukraine-controlled settlement of Schastye (Happiness).

"According to our information, 30 foreign mercenaries from a Polish private military company have arrived in the area of ​​the settlement of Schastye in the location of the first battalion of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," RIA Novosti quoted Marochko as saying.  

According to him, the mercenaries are well equipped. The men are dressed in undifferentiated  uniforms and carry firearms of "foreign production." 

Marochko also said during the briefing that the People's Militia found Ukrainian artillery on the contact line of the Donbas. The locations of two 152-mm artillery systems and 120 and 82-millimeter mortars were found in the village of Luhanskoye three kilometers from the line of contact.

This clearly indicates, Marochko noted, that Kiev continues to build up its military presence in the zone of military operations in the Donbass, thereby violating conditions for the deployment of military hardware near the line of contact.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine applies weapons of mass destruction in Donbass
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
It does not look like Trump wants the Third World War to break out, does it? Has the United States recognized the Turkey-occupied Northern Cyprus? Has the USA ever apologized for annexing territories...
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Italian geopolitical analyst Marco Carlo predicted the collapse of Ukraine in 2017
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona? Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?

Video

Society

Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity

Popular photos

World

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Trump s perestroika: The making of a super president
Trump's perestroika: The making of a super president
OSCE blames Kiev for genocide in Donbass
OSCE blames Kiev for genocide in Donbass
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
USA s pull-out from START-3 to trigger massive arms race
USA's pull-out from START-3 to trigger massive arms race

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service