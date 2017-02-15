Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas

AP photo

An official representative of the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Luhansk, Andrei Marochko, reported the arrival of foreign mercenaries in the area of ​​Ukraine-controlled settlement of Schastye (Happiness).

"According to our information, 30 foreign mercenaries from a Polish private military company have arrived in the area of ​​the settlement of Schastye in the location of the first battalion of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," RIA Novosti quoted Marochko as saying.

According to him, the mercenaries are well equipped. The men are dressed in undifferentiated uniforms and carry firearms of "foreign production."

Marochko also said during the briefing that the People's Militia found Ukrainian artillery on the contact line of the Donbas. The locations of two 152-mm artillery systems and 120 and 82-millimeter mortars were found in the village of Luhanskoye three kilometers from the line of contact.

This clearly indicates, Marochko noted, that Kiev continues to build up its military presence in the zone of military operations in the Donbass, thereby violating conditions for the deployment of military hardware near the line of contact.

