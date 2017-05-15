Pravda.ru

Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA. 60476.jpeg
AP photo

"Prepare for new tests," Kim Jong-un ordered North Korean scientists and developers in the missile industry of the hermit kingdom after the launch of the Hwangson-12 medium-range ballistic missile held on May 14. The missile flew for 787 kilometers before falling in the sea west of Japan, KCNA official news agency of the DPRK reported.

Kim Jong-un said that all scientists in the country must urgently "create more accurate and diversified nuclear weapons and prepare for new tests that North Korea (the DPRK) will continue until the United States and their vassals make the right decision.

Calling the DPRK "a nuclear power with a powerful potential of military deterrence," Kim Jong-un stressed that Pyongyang was ready to respond should the US dare to carry out a military provocation against the country.

The Sunday launch of the Hwangson-12 medium-range ballistic missile was successful. The test was conducted to assess the "tactical and technological features of a new type of ballistic missile intended for a large nuclear warhead."

Noteworthy, a resolution approved by the UN Security Council prohibits the DPRK to conduct any activities related to the development of nuclear weapons and their means of delivery.

Yet, Pyongyang does not want to recognize this document by claiming that North Korea has every right to strengthen its own defense capability.

