World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a specialist in terror and urged him not to lecture Israel.

Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'. 62479.jpeg

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us," Netanyahu tweeted.

Earlier, Turkish President Erdogan discussed recent violent clashes events in the Gaza Strip in a telephone conversation with Mahmoud Abbas. On Monday, more than 50 Palestinians were killed  in clashes with the Israeli military, more than 2,400 people were injured. Erdogan and Abbas also discussed possible responses to Israeli actions.

On Monday, Erdogan called Israel's actions against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip an act of genocide. Ankara decided to recall ambassadors from Washington and Tel Aviv in connection with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

Violent clashes on the border of the Gaza Strip began against the backdrop of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics turkey Israel gaza strip Recep Erdogan Benjamin Netanyahu
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Mysteries
Photodynamic Therapy: the light for a new era in the treatment of dental infections
Columnists
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Readers' top
Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
China launches railway communication with Iran
News All >
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22

Russian ground-based radar systems outperform US F-22A fighters depriving them of strategic advantage.

Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
Planet Earth
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
Columnists
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Conflicts
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
Columnists
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism

For centuries the U.S. has preached that it believes in democracy, freedom and self-determination, but its actions towards other countries speak louder than words. Internationally the U.S. is a predator and a bully

On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22
Economics
Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22
Conflicts
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
Columnists
The coverage of Spanish television on Korea
Economics
Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22

Russian ground-based radar systems outperform US F-22A fighters depriving them of strategic advantage.

Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
Planet Earth
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
Asia
China launches railway communication with Iran
Economics
Most Russians do not even notice Western sanctions
Dmitry Sudakov Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Photodynamic Therapy: the light for a new era in the treatment of dental infections Contributor submission Harun Yahya Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’ Harun Yahya
Comments
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Russia to deliver S-300 air defence systems to Syria for free
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
On US Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Science Has Once Again Declared: ‘We Were Created’
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed