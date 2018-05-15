Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a specialist in terror and urged him not to lecture Israel.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us," Netanyahu tweeted.

Earlier, Turkish President Erdogan discussed recent violent clashes events in the Gaza Strip in a telephone conversation with Mahmoud Abbas. On Monday, more than 50 Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli military, more than 2,400 people were injured. Erdogan and Abbas also discussed possible responses to Israeli actions.

On Monday, Erdogan called Israel's actions against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip an act of genocide. Ankara decided to recall ambassadors from Washington and Tel Aviv in connection with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

Violent clashes on the border of the Gaza Strip began against the backdrop of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

