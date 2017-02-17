Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means

Source: Politnavigator.net

The heads of self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Igor Plotnitsky and Alexander Zakharchenko announced their readiness to take Kiev-controlled areas of the Donbas region by military means.

"We have always said that the liberation of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is our collective task, and we have always said that one should do it by political means. If they do not understand, then let me remind them that we can do it by force," Zakharchenko said, Interfax reports.

Earlier, Plotnitsky and Zakharchenko said that they developed a program of humanitarian assistance to those living in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donbas region. According to the leaders of the breakaway republics, the people in those areas live in the face of a humanitarian catastrophe.

