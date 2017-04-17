Pravda.ru

USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea

USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea.
AP photo

The United States plans to send three aircraft carriers to the shores of South Korea, news agencies report.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Carl Vinson will enter the Sea of Japan on April 25. Aircraft carriers Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Nimitz (CVN 68) will also stay in the Sea of Japan.

It was also said that Pyongyang was going to conduct a regular missile test on April 25 to mark the 85th anniversary of the Korean People's Army.

Noteworthy, South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from power, and it remains unclear how the USA intends to deploy the THAAD missile defence system in South Korea.

In the beginning of the year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that his country was about to finish the work on the intercontinental ballistic missile. In March of this year, it was said that North Korea launched four missiles to test possible attacks on US military bases in Japan.

