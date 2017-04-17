Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

US-led coalition forces conduct landing operation in Syria's Deir ez Zor

17.04.2017 |
 
US-led coalition forces conduct landing operation in Syria's Deir ez Zor. 60305.jpeg
Source: Defense.gov

US-led coalition forces landed a group of commandoes near the Syrian city of Deir ez Zor. The operation was conducted in the territory to the east of the city, in the terrorist-controlled area, Sky News Arabia reports.

Apache helicopters were used for the operation to land the commandoes, whose assignment was to destroy terrorists' supply points and ammo depots.

Twenty minutes after the start of the operation, the commanders left the zone of the operation. It was reported that the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) deployed additional forces in the area of ​​the fighting.

Earlier, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said after meetings with leaders of Saudi Arabia that Russia remained opposed to toppling Bashar Assad's regime from the outside.

"We know Saudi Arabia's position that Syria will not see peace until President Bashar Assad is removed from power, but we stated our position that we do not aim to preserve Assad at any cost -  we are against the forcible overthrow of regimes from the outside," "Matvienko told reporters, stressing that it was up to the people of Syria to decide the fate of Assad.

In her opinion, Assad's removal from power does not guarantee peace in Syria, but may exacerbate the situation even further.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US lies about Russia's actions in Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan

Video

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
Russia s Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service