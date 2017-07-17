Pravda.ru

North Korean regime may change any moment

The regime in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, or North Korea) may change any moment. In this connection,  South Korea, China, Japan and the United States should conduct consultations in order to be prepared for such a development, former deputy head of the State Department under President Barack Obama Antony Blinken said.

According to Blinken, Beijing, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo should discuss such questions as management of nuclear facilities in the DPRK and the management of system in the country after the possible change of the regime.

Blinken also said that he had previously tried to have the Chinese authorities involved in the negotiations about a potential power crisis in Pyongyang, but the suggestion received no support in China, because Beijing considered it a provocation against the DPRK, the US official said.

