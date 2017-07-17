Pravda.ru

Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia

Armenia believes that statements about the need to review relations with Russia because of the supplies of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan are dangerous.

"These are extremely dangerous words, and they may trigger a very bad situation, not only words, but actions. When you say "to revise," with whom do you want to revise and improve relations? With Turkey? Is NATO waiting to accept Armenia? Are we supposed to be at enmity with everyone saying that you help Azerbaijan, and we are alone against the whole world?" Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated.

Sargsyan added that he did not understand what the word "diversification" of the security policy means, RIA Novosti reports.

"Generalizations are meant for those layers of the society that do not have relevant knowledge in this area, they do not need it, and they are fine with those general words." What does it mean to diversify? Don't we have relations with NATO, the European Union?" the president said.

According to him, the issue of arms shipments to Azerbaijan is the most painful one in the Armenian-Russian bilateral relationship.

Earlier, Pravda.Ru reported that the army of Azerbaijan struck preemptive blows on the Armenian army in Karabakh. As a result, a large number of enemy manpower and units combat equipment were destroyed.

