Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination

18.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination. 60498.jpeg
Source: REX

Syria vehemently rejects Washington's accusations of building a crematorium for thousands of executed prisoners. Syrian officials assure that this is a lie to justify the aggressive policy of the United States. According to them, those statements are divorced from reality and sound like a script for a Hollywood film, reports Veterans Today.

The US Department of State officially announced the above-mentioned accusations, referring to intelligence and "credible" humanitarian agencies. According to US officials, cremations take place at Saydnaya military prison some 30 kilometres from Damascus, as the Syrian authorities conceal acts of mass murders. A satellite photograph of the prison was published, where one of its parts was indicated as a "possible crematorium."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement, which says that the prison crematorium was nothing more but a "game of imagination of the US administration." The allegations about the crematorium are akin to accusations about the use of chemical weapons against the opposition.

Interestingly, the statement about the crematorium appeared after forces of the US coalition conducted air strikes in the eastern province of Syria, killing 23 civilian refugees.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA published photos of the reverse side of the Sun, on which three UFOs were spotted. The photos were taken by STEREO spacecraft
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Society

Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Champions: Real versus Juve
Champions: Real versus Juve

Popular photos

World

China s new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
Russia s FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Russia's FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
French prisons: Secluded camps to hire and train new ISIL fighters
French prisons: Secluded camps to hire and train new ISIL fighters
US-Saudi Arabia lovers quarrel worth $40 billion
US-Saudi Arabia lovers' quarrel worth $40 billion

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service