The nuclear war between the United States and the DPRK may start any moment, North Korean top diplomats said. The US insists on a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but the US authorities already seriously consider an opportunity to evacuate American citizens from the Korean Peninsula.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that he was strongly determined to continue taking diplomatic efforts "until the first bomb drops." At the same time, South Korea and the United States conduct joint exercises, in which the US military simulate measures to evacuate American citizens from the region in case of emergency.
Thus, the Pentagon is already concerned about the Americans residing in South Korea. In addition, the US is looking for a vessel that will serve as a hospital ship for American citizens.
Earlier, it was reported that a unit of US special forces was deployed on the US Michigan submarine. The group could try to penetrate into North Korea and, if possible, eliminate the country's leader Kim Jong-un.
In turn, DPRK officials claimed that the entire continental part of the United States was within the reach of the firepower of the North Korean army.
Pravda.Ru
