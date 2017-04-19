Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city

19.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city. 60317.jpeg

North Korea's state television aired a video of a simulated missile attack on the United States of America. The video was shown as part of celebrations to mark the birthday of the founding father of the hermit kingdom, Kim Il-Sung, Yonhap reports.

The video, the agency said, was demonstrated on Sunday, April 16, on a giant screen during an event for participants of the military parade dedicated to the 105th anniversary since the birth of Kim Il Sung.

The video, as Yonhap said, shows a new medium-range North Korean ballistic missile crossing the Pacific Ocean and striking an unidentified American city. Afterwards, the video showed the footage of burning US flags against the background of a cemetery.

The North Korean television company later clarified that the video showed the "Musudan" medium-range ballistic missile called Hwasong-1.

The video made people in the audience smile and cheer with enthusiasm.

Pravda.Ru


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Interview: I asked about her impressions regarding Syria and its people, and she replied, frankly: "Syria is not what the mainstream media wants us to believe it is. One has to see it, to understand...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea

Video

Society

Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is crazy
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service