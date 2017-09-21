Pravda.ru

News » Conflicts

Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre

21.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre. 61312.jpeg

A large brawl with the participation of more than a hundred migrants occurred on Tikhoretsky Boulevard in Moscow. Reportedly, the migrants came to Moskva Trade Centre after a security guard of the centre had beaten their compatriot. Most of the migrants left the scene of the conflict after the police arrived, but up to 50 of them were detained.

According to Interfax, the conflict sparked after an employee of a private security company had beaten a citizen of Tajikistan. It remains unknown why the Tajik man was beaten - it was only reported that the migrant was hospitalised.

In the evening, a crowd of migrants came to beat security guards of the Moskva Trade Centre. "An attempt was made to organise a mass brawl near Moskva Trade Centre. The attempt was prevented.  The reason for the conflict was the fact that employees of the security service of the trade centre had beaten a loader, a labor migrant. In the evening, about 50 people, also guest workers, came to the shopping centre with an intent to attack security guards of the shopping centre," law-enforcement officials said.

A total of about 150 people, natives of Tajikistan, came to the building. About 30 of them were detained. "The detainees, together with the employee of the private security company, who had beaten the Tajik citizen, were taken to the police department. Most likely, they will face charges of administrative violations," the source added.

Pravda.Ru


Migrants leave Russia because of declining ruble
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Rescuers could not retrieve the girl yet, but they managed to give her water and food
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported. According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help

Video

Society

Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia s help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Morgan Freeman s diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Another Russian military man killed in Syria

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service