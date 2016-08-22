Pravda.ru

Conflicts

North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike

22.08.2016

Pravda.Ru

 
A representative of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said that the DPRK would strike a pre-emptive nuclear blow on the armed forces of South Korea and the United States in case of aggression against Pyongyang in the course of joint US-South Korean exercises Ulji Freedom Guardian. The drills start on Aug. 22 and will last before September.

The authorities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) suspect that the real objective of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea is a surprise attack on the DPRK.

"A nuclear pre-emptive strike will scorch out the citadel of the provocateurs," a statement from the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said.

The North Korean officials also said that the army of the republic was fully prepared for the possible attack. "The state of affairs on the Korean peninsula is so tense,  a nuclear war can start any moment," the statement also said.

"From now on, we will raise our deadly weapons even higher to permanently put an end to the intrigues of the American imperialism and South Korean puppets to unleash a nuclear war," North Korean military officials said in a statement.

At the same time, South Korean officials stated that it could be North Korea that could instigate provocations. The South Korean authorities believe that it could be possible in connection with the as several North Korean diplomats escaped to South Korea, including from Moscow and London.

