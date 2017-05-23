Pravda.ru

South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North

South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North.
South Korea attacked an unknown object that crossed the North Korean border. Details of the incident are being clarified.

The incident took place in the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean Peninsula, in Gangwon Province, Yonhap reports.

South Korean army detected the object at 16:00 local time and fired about 90 bullets from a machine gun towards the territory of North Korea. After the incident, aviation security measures at the border were strengthened.

