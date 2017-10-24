World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

North Korea develops biological weapons

Western experts came to conclusion that the scientists of the DPRK are engaged in the development of biological weapons in addition to the nuclear program of the country.

The Belfer research center explained that evidence obtained from defectors gives an opportunity to suggest that North Korea has been developing biological weapons since the early 1960s.

According to the Independent, it was the creation of biological weapons that caused outbreaks of cholera, typhoid and smallpox. The killing of Kim Jong-un's brother Kim Jong-Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia was also conducted with the use of biological weapons: Kim Jong-Nam was killed by deadly neuromuscular reagent VX.

It is believed that North Korea produces biological weapons in the State Research Center of the People's Army of the DPRK. South Korean intelligence agencies are aware of three possible production facilities for biological weapons and seven research centres in North Korea. According to South Korean Defence Minister, Pyongyang is capable of producing up to 13 species of biological agents within ten days.

