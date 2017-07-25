China strengthens troops on border with North Korea

In anticipation of a possible crisis on the Korean peninsula, China has started strengthening its border with North Korea, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

According to the publication, the Chinese military buildup can be observed on the entire border between China and North Korea (about 1,500 kilometres).

Thus, China is most likely preparing for a potential crisis around the DPRK, which may include a US military attack on the hermit kingdom.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the construction of shelters for the civilian population is conducted throughout the border as well. It was also noted that the Chinese authorities started strengthening the border with the DPRK in 2006.

After the North Korean authorities tested what appeared to be a ballistic intercontinental missile, Washington said that the USA was ready to use all possibilities, including military mechanisms, against Pyongyang. This Monday, Pentagon officials said that the DPRK was preparing for a new missile launch.

